752 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by RBA Wealth Management LLC

RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 752 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $296.50. The stock had a trading volume of 79,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,295. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $47.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. BidaskClub downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays set a $275.00 price target on Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.46, for a total transaction of $1,492,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,793.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $99,067.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,317 shares of company stock valued at $3,677,494 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

