$788.06 Million in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to announce $788.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $814.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.70 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $703.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.13. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $814.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $250.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.21.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 848 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $190,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 350 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.80, for a total transaction of $80,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,030 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,042,000 after buying an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,038,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,157,000 after buying an additional 175,687 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,429,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,225,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 568,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,772,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $10.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.41. The stock had a trading volume of 46,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,244. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $177.70 and a one year high of $268.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.70.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

