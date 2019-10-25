$84.61 Million in Sales Expected for Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to announce sales of $84.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.52 million and the highest is $85.70 million. Consumer Portfolio Services posted sales of $95.63 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full-year sales of $342.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $339.06 million to $345.85 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $315.05 million, with estimates ranging from $293.58 million to $336.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $86.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.93 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 3.35%.

Several research firms have commented on CPSS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

CPSS stock opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.55. Consumer Portfolio Services has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a current ratio of 12.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 490.6% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,766,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 658,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

