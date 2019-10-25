95,500 Shares in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) Purchased by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000. Ctrip.Com International makes up approximately 1.3% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Ctrip.Com International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,215,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,589,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. raised its position in Ctrip.Com International by 285.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 348,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 257,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in Ctrip.Com International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,343,000. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP opened at $30.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Ctrip.Com International Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.17.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International Ltd will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Ctrip.Com International from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Nomura set a $37.00 price target on Ctrip.Com International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.68.

Ctrip.Com International Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

