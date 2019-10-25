A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,375 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $594,453,000 after acquiring an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2,614.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,499,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $574,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,929 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $396,258,000 after acquiring an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $332,579,000 after acquiring an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $154.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.92. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.72.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FDX shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.64.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

