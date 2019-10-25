Absolute Hits Market Capitalization of $23,890.00 (ABS)

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. During the last seven days, Absolute has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Absolute coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Absolute has a total market cap of $23,890.00 and $1,453.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.23 or 0.00842984 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00038051 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00173479 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005816 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00083864 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002675 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003750 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The official message board for Absolute is forum.absolutecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

