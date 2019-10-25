Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier Sells 2,663 Shares

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.21, for a total value of $493,214.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,638,549.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $185.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 10,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp set a $208.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $215.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $203.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

