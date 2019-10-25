Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Accenture were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 297.1% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $34,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $40,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Daniel T. London sold 2,283 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.03, for a total value of $429,272.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,132,090.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total transaction of $393,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,335,099 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.16. 30,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,437. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.95. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $202.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 34.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.