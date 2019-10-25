Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Raised to “Outperform” at Svb Leerink

Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

ACRS has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,593. The company has a market cap of $68.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. Research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 73.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,057,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 872,408 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.