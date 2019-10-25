Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $1.40 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACOR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 2,928,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,204. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after buying an additional 546,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after buying an additional 211,262 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after buying an additional 26,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 77.9% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 214,227 shares in the last quarter.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

