Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Shares Gap Down to $2.00

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $2.00. Acorda Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 113,387 shares.

ACOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Acorda Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $130.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. Acorda Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,558,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after acquiring an additional 546,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 211,262 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,647,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 993,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 26,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 489,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 214,227 shares during the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

