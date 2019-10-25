Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 56.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 189.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.72.

In related news, insider Brian M. Stolz sold 134,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $6,445,591.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 150,844 shares of company stock worth $7,266,020. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.64. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $70.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

