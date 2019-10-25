Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $100.00

Shares of Actual Experience PLC (LON:ACT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.31) and last traded at GBX 110 ($1.44), with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.46).

The company has a market cap of $51.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.24.

Actual Experience Company Profile (LON:ACT)

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides digital experience quality analytics services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives dat from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; and Dashboard, a user interface to configure users and provide geographical access to the output of the Analytics Cloud.

