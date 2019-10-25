Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) PT Raised to $11.50

Adams Natural Resources Fund (NYSE:PEO) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at CIBC from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Clarus Securities reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

