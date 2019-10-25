Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) rose 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.67, approximately 324,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 283,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

IOTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut shares of Adesto Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.33. The company has a market capitalization of $239.06 million, a PE ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. As a group, analysts predict that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Gideon D. Intrater sold 7,500 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $80,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dermot Barry sold 4,000 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOTS. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,289,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,764,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 142,988 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 452,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 114,288 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adesto Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 312.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 111,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IOTS)

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

