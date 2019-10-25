adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €280.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ADS. Credit Suisse Group set a €270.00 ($313.95) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €269.62 ($313.51).

ADS stock opened at €273.15 ($317.62) on Monday. adidas has a one year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a one year high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a fifty day moving average of €276.51 and a 200-day moving average of €264.02.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

