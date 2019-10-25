ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.29 and last traded at $26.29, approximately 313 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.91.

About ADMIRAL GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMIGY)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMIRAL GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.