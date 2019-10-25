Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) PT Set at $42.00 by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research set a $58.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $36.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total transaction of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

