Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR) Stock Price Down 10%

Advanzeon Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:CHCR) shares fell 10% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41, 10,205 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 15,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.25.

About Advanzeon Solutions (OTCMKTS:CHCR)

Advanzeon Solutions, Inc through its subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc, administers and operates a program known as SleepMaster Solutions. The company was formerly known as Comprehensive Care Corporation and changed its name to Advanzeon Solutions, Inc in January 2014. Advanzeon Solutions, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanzeon Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanzeon Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.