Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Down to $0.31

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.32, but opened at $0.31. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 3,885,953 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADXS. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 67.08% and a negative net margin of 113.67%. Analysts forecast that Advaxis, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 71.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.