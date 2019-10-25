AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 3,521 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Chevron by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 74,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 42,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,306,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 53,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in Chevron by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 2,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $117.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.25. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 5,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,298.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total transaction of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen set a $140.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.47.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

