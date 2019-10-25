AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $152.58 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.72 and a 52-week high of $158.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.63.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5807 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

