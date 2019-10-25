AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.61 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,534,000 after purchasing an additional 31,901 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 123.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $2,624,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,047.0% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the period.

VHT opened at $170.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.69. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $179.42.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.6326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

