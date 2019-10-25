AdvisorNet Financial Inc Increases Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 291.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDHQ opened at $24.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $24.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

