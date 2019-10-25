AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,119 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167,876 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,240,898 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,327,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,096,656 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $443,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,299,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,527,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,510 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $251.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.42 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 34.91%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $76,285.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,896.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,214,722. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

