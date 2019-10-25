Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS) Shares Down 9.1%

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOLS)’s stock price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 1,192,545 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 683% from the average daily volume of 152,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About Aeolus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:AOLS)

Aeolus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a platform of novel compounds for use in biodefense, fibrosis, oncology, infectious, and central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company develops a class of catalytic antioxidant compounds as medical countermeasures against nuclear, radiological, and chemical weapons, as well as for diseases and disorders of the respiratory system, central nervous system, and oncology.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeolus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.