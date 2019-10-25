Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.17 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 8.95%.

NASDAQ AGYS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.60. 651,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $584.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 0.27. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $13.32 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGYS shares. National Securities started coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Agilysys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In other Agilysys news, VP Jebaseelan Kingsley acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 11,630 shares in the company, valued at $297,611.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, for a total transaction of $270,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 155,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,007.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,000 shares of company stock worth $572,970. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

