AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & Endava (NASDAQ:DAVA) Financial Review

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Endava (NYSE:DAVA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AGM Group and Endava’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $5.11 million 87.43 -$8.41 million N/A N/A Endava $374.45 million 5.79 $31.07 million $0.99 41.28

Endava has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Endava has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Endava’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Endava 8.32% 27.54% 20.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AGM Group and Endava, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Endava 0 5 2 0 2.29

Endava has a consensus price target of $41.89, indicating a potential upside of 2.51%. Given Endava’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Endava is more favorable than AGM Group.

Summary

Endava beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AGM Group Company Profile

AGM Group Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on providing financial technology services to brokers and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. It offers online trading platform application, and computer program technical support and solution service; trading services for foreign exchange, precious metals, and oil spot contracts; and program trading application technology and management services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

