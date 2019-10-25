Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIRCASTLE LTD are a global company that acquires and leases high utility commercial jet aircraft to passenger and cargo airlines throughout the world. High utility aircraft are generally modern, operationally efficient jets with a large operator base and long useful lives. They also make investments in other aviation assets, including debt securities secured by commercial jet aircraft. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Aircastle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

Aircastle stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. Aircastle has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $26.74.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.47 million. Aircastle had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aircastle will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 42.9% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Aircastle in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

