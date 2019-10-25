Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Independent Research set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.91 ($12.69).

Aixtron stock opened at €8.98 ($10.44) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.23. The stock has a market cap of $992.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. Aixtron has a 12-month low of €7.34 ($8.53) and a 12-month high of €12.10 ($14.06).

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

