AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 62.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,720 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in AK Steel by 133.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 248.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 366,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 261,282 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 59,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in AK Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in AK Steel by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 58,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AKS. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.40 target price (up from $1.90) on shares of AK Steel in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $3.00 target price on shares of AK Steel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AK Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of AK Steel stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,617,678. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $797.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.02. AK Steel Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.02.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. AK Steel had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 57.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About AK Steel

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

