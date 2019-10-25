Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Akorn, Inc. is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of multisource and branded pharmaceuticals. They specialize in difficult-to-manufacture sterile and non-sterile dosage forms including: ophthalmics, injectables, oral liquids, otics, topicals, inhalants, and nasal sprays. Akorn markets its products to retail pharmacies, ophthalmologists, optometrists, physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, clinics, wholesalers, distributors, group purchasing organizations, and government agencies. Their strategy is focused on continuing to strengthen our leadership position in the development and marketing of specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products and animal health products. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on Akorn and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Akorn from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 1,156,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,830. Akorn has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 17.88% and a negative net margin of 72.25%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akorn will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 556.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 36.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 360,240 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akorn by 12.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Akorn in the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akorn in the second quarter valued at about $12,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

