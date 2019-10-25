Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.62. Albemarle also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.00-6.20 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Vertical Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $58.50 to $39.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.36.

Get Albemarle alerts:

ALB traded down $5.86 on Friday, hitting $63.59. 5,788,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $69.95. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $58.63 and a fifty-two week high of $108.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.66 per share, for a total transaction of $199,799.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,604.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at $23,383,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.