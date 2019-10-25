Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 110,100 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 308.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,100 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $32,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 16,153.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,848,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $786,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 72.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,445,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,512,000 after acquiring an additional 607,026 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in American Tower by 24.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,807,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,477,000 after acquiring an additional 351,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Tower by 19.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,061,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,562,000 after acquiring an additional 331,035 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 63,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.06, for a total transaction of $14,078,427.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 57,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.89, for a total transaction of $12,170,537.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at $54,119,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,001 shares of company stock worth $44,133,551. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $223.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.37 and its 200-day moving average is $212.11. The stock has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $148.74 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.56%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of American Tower to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.87.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

