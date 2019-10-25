Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 178,300 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 460.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,953,000. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,941,000. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 645,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $208.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.10 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.