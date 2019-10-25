Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $217.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.44.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $4,450,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,839,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,253 shares of company stock worth $29,736,031 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $228.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.84. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $238.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

