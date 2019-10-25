Alberta Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.05% of HCA Healthcare worth $22,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 279,551 shares in the company, valued at $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.60.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $125.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

