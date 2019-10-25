Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Illumina were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 3,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.93, for a total value of $1,243,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,585 shares in the company, valued at $25,056,294.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,799 shares of company stock valued at $11,117,580 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.36.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $315.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $298.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.83. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.30 and a 52 week high of $380.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 27.56% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

