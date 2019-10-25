Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 22.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $12,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 12.2% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.3% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $570,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $411.93.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.92, for a total transaction of $47,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.08, for a total transaction of $381,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,773 shares of company stock valued at $669,481 over the last ninety days. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY opened at $437.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $397.88 and a 200 day moving average of $385.48. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a fifty-two week low of $314.14 and a fifty-two week high of $442.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 391.89%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

