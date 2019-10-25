Alchemint Standards Market Capitalization Achieves $299,012.00 (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 25th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $299,012.00 and $3,191.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex and Switcheo Network. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00199634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.34 or 0.01487510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030298 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00091258 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

