Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Updates Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-1.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-650 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $639.29 million.Align Technology also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.35-$1.42 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.76. The stock had a trading volume of 50,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,678. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $169.84 and a 1-year high of $334.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $240.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Align Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.91.

In other Align Technology news, VP Vamsi Mohan Raj Pudipeddi acquired 1,100 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.11 per share, with a total value of $206,921.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,921. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.54, for a total transaction of $746,347.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,157 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,448. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

