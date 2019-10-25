Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on Alimera Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alimera Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.00.

Alimera Sciences stock opened at $0.37 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alimera Sciences will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

