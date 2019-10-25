ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.41

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as low as $1.21. ALJ Regional shares last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 303 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded ALJ Regional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ALJ Regional stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 59,460 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.81% of ALJ Regional worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALJJ)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

