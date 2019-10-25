Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14-1.19, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.Alkermes also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-1.05–0.86 EPS.

ALKS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 33,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $42.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $34.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.45.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,585,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

