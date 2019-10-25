Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sidoti increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $11.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.20. 49,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $98.18 and a 52-week high of $157.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $436.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $145,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

