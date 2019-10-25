Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Warburg Research restated a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $198.00.

NYSE:ADS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.08. 5,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Alliance Data Systems has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $214.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Data Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.69%.

In related news, CFO Timothy P. King sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total value of $406,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $5,871,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 2,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

