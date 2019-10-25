Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AOSL. ValuEngine lowered Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $18.00 target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Shares of AOSL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $310.06 million, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $13.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $111.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 0.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 41.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 10.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

