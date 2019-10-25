Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $1,450.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $1,450.00 target price (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,299.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,386.32.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $5.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,264.30. 1,352,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,689. The company has a market capitalization of $872.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,296.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,225.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,177.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 51.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,536,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,402,449,000 after buying an additional 302,354 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,876,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 205,910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,779,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.