Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Stake Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,792,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,257 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $114,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 94,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 82,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

MO stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,066,977. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.86 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

