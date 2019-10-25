Alumasc Group’s (ALU) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) in a research report report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a corporate rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Thursday.

ALU stock remained flat at $GBX 88.50 ($1.16) during midday trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,404. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.88. Alumasc Group has a 1-year low of GBX 82 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.72). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. This is an increase from Alumasc Group’s previous dividend of $2.95. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Alumasc Group’s payout ratio is 0.69%.

Alumasc Group Company Profile

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

